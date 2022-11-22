A special screening of the upcoming film Bhediya was held last evening in Mumbai for which Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and many team members of the film were seen in attendance. Varun was joined by his ladylove, wifey Natasha Dalal for the special screening. Video of the two arriving for the screening in casual attire has taken internet by storm. IFFI Goa: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon’s Bhediya To Be Screened for the Festival’s 53rd Edition!

Natasha Dalal And Varun Dhawan At Bhediya Screening

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

