Filmmaker Dinesh Vijan's much-awaited horror-comedy Bhediya starring Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal has a new release date. The film which was releasing on April 14, 2022, will now hit the theatres on November 25 next year. Varun will be essaying the role of a half-man and half-wolf in the film.

