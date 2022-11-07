Makers of Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon’s Bhediya release the teaser of the new song "Apna Bana Le". After the dance number Thumkeshwari, the makers released the teaser of the upcoming song Apna Bana Le which is touted as the love anthem of the year. a beautiful love song from the film and Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's chemistry steals the show. Bhediya: Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon Unveil ‘Apna Bana Le’ Audio From the Upcoming Horror-Comedy.

Bhediya Song Apna Bana Le Teaser

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)