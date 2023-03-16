The trailer of director Anubhav Sinha's upcoming film Bheed, is indeed hard-hitting, worth watching and it was praised by the audience. Speaking about the latest developments of the highly anticipated film, the trailer of the film is missing from T-series Youtube page, but the teaser and announcement videos are still available. Few days back, the makers posted two-minute-long video which documents the dark lockdown phase in the country when state borders were sealed for fear of the spread of the coronavirus. The movie is slated to release on March 24. Bheed Trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar’s Social Drama Shows the Aftermath of COVID-19 Lockdown (Watch Video).

Check The Tweet Here:

Mitro ! #Bheed ka trailer @tseries ke YouTube channel se gayab ho gaya hai. Bhushan Kumar ji ko kaun Dara Raha hai ? “TOO MUCH DEMOCRACY” pic.twitter.com/d2jTFxnBbH — Ranting gola (@therantinggola) March 15, 2023

