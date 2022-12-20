The official release date of Bholaa starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu is out! The makers of the film today shared an intriguing teaser and also announced when the movie will arrive at the big screens. FYI, Ajay's Bholaa will be releasing in theatres next year on March 30. Check it out. Bholaa: Ajay Devgn Shares This BTS Video to Wish Co-Star Tabu on Her 52nd Birthday – WATCH.

Bholaa Release Date:

