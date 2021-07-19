Makers of Bhuj: The Pride of India has unveiled a soothing song from the film titled Hanjugam. This one sees Ajay Devgn's character totally in love with his wife played by Pranitha Subhash in the movie. The melody is sung by Jubin Nautiyal and it's indeed a mesmerising one.

Watch Video:

