A new song from Bhuj: The Pride Of India, "Rammo Rammo" has released and it could just be the Navratri song of the year. Sonakshi Sinha looks breathtaking in the traditional outfit for the Garba dance while Sanjay Dutt hypes it up. The music is by Tanishk Bagchi. Udit Narayan's voice does sound refreshing here after a while but it also reminded us of Hrithik Roshan's track "Ori Chori" from Aap Mujhe Ache Lagne Lage. Palak Muchhal and Neeti Mohan have voiced the song as well which is written by Manoj Muntashir.

