T-Series and Reliance Entertainment has always backed content-driven films individually. The two biggest production banners have now joined hands to produce 10 films together.

Take A Look At The Tweet Below:

BIGGG DEVELOPMENT... TSERIES - RELIANCE ENTERTAINMENT JOIN HANDS... INK DEAL WORTH ₹ 1000 CR... #TSeries [#BhushanKumar] and #RelianceEntertainment [#ShibashishSarkar] have joined hands to produce more than 10 films jointly across varied genres. pic.twitter.com/vFXpfJVuMW — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 13, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)