Parents Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have finally revealed the face of their baby girl. The actors took to Instagram and shared two adorable pics of 'Devi Basu Singh Grover' online. In the clicks, the tiny tot can be seen in a pretty pink dress smiling and looking at the cam. "Hello world … I am Devi." the post's caption reads. Bipasha Basu Shares Super Adorable Pic of Daughter Devi With Hubby Karan Singh Grover, Calls Him 'Devi K Papa'.

Meet Devi Basu Singh Grover:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover's Baby Announcement Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

