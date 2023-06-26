Sonam Kapoor's comeback film Blind now finally has a release date. Helmed by Shome Makhija, the mystery thriller will be releasing directly on OTT platform. FYI, Blind will stream on JioCinema for free from July 7 onwards. The flick also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja Visit Lord's Cricket Ground With Baby Vayu; Check Out Pics From Their Family Outing!

Blind Release Date:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)