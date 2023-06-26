On Sunday, Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja took their baby Vayu to London's famous Lord's Cricket Ground. The couple shared pics of their family outing on Instagram which is unmissable. In the clicks, the two could be seen posing with their little son. "Put me in, coach. I’m ready," the caption of the post reads. Have a look. Sonam Kapoor and Son Vayu Get a Grand Warm Welcome at Anand Ahuja Family’s Delhi Home (View Pics).

Sonam and Anand Take Baby Vayu Out

Vayu's Day Out in London:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja)

