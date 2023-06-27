Sonam Kapoor's comeback film is directed by Shome Makhija. Recently, the makers released the teaser of the mystical thriller and it is quite spooky. The film will be out at the Jio Cinema on July 7. Sonam Kapoor's Blind is a remake of 2011 South Korean film with the same name and revolves around a blind cop in search of a serial killer. The thriller film was remade in Tamil as Netrikann. Blind OTT Release: Sonam Kapoor's Comeback Thriller to Stream FREE on JioCinema From July 7!.

Check Out The Teaser of Blind:

Evil comes in many forms, but so does the truth…Will Gia be able to conquer the darkness? Watch #BlindOnJioCinema, streaming free 7 July onwards. pic.twitter.com/oaGKTnHTFk — JioCinema (@JioCinema) June 27, 2023

