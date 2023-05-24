The official trailer of Bloody Daddy starring Shahid Kapoor is out! Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the glimpse into the movie sees Sasha as an NCB officer trying to save his child from a drug lord, who has been exposed. The movie will stream on JioCinema and also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty, Ronit Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Ankur Bhatia and Vivan Bhatena in key roles. Bloody Daddy: From Cast, Plot to Release Date, All You Need to Know About Shahid Kapoor's Upcoming Ali Abbas Zafar Film!

Watch Bloody Daddy Trailer:

