Bombay City Civil Court has given interim relief to Salman Khan in his defamation case against Kamal R Khan. The court has restrained KRK from making any derogatory remarks against the actor.

"Reputation is purest treasure:" Mumbai Court restrains Kamaal R Khan from making defamatory remarks against Salman Khan [READ ORDER] report by @Neha_Jozie #SalmanKhan #kamaalRkhan #krk Read full report: https://t.co/GswgJy9Ffj pic.twitter.com/rZ5QNyqMgX — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) June 23, 2021

