A new song from Brahmastra titled "Dance Ka Bhoot" is coming soon. The makers today (August 18) dropped the teaser of the fun track featuring Ranbir Kapoor and it'll surely bring a smile to your face. The video sees RK doing signature Shah Rukh Khan pose amidst huge dhols. The movie stars Alia Bhatt as the female lead. Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji Narrates How the Astraverse Came Into Being in This New Video – WATCH.

Dance Ka Bhoot Coming Soon:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

