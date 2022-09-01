Ahead of Brahmastra's release in theatres on September 9, the makers today dropped a new teaser featuring an action sequence. The clip sees a vanar (monkey) like human killing a baddie with his astra (weapon). Now, FYI, it's been reported that Shah Rukh Khan plays Vanarsatra in Brahmastra. So, is that SRK doing a wall-flip in new glimpse from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's film? See for yourself. Brahmastra: Mouni Roy Confirms Shah Rukh Khan's Cameo in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Film.

Watch Video:

The extraordinary power of Vānarāstra will unfold in just 8 days! 💥#Brahmastra in cinemas from 9th September. pic.twitter.com/XFUKXRCslB — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 1, 2022

