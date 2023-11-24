Team Australia emerged victorious at the ICC World Cup 2023 by defeating India for the sixth time. However, a rude gesture by Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has cast a blot on this triumph. Soon after winning the match, a photograph of him surfaced on the internet posing with the trophy, but with his foot placed atop. This invited severe trolling for the cricketer on social media, with many cricket fans across the world, condemning him of a behaviour that reeks of arrogance and disdain. Now, joining the chorus is actress Urvashi Rautela. She heavily criticised Marsh for disrespecting the cup. Check her post below! Urvashi Rautela and Jason Derulo Spotted Together in Mumbai.

Urvashi Rautela's Instagram Post

