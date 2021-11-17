Shahid Kapoor is all set to be featured in an action flick titled Bull. This upcoming film will mark the directorial debut of Aditya Nimbalkar. Shahid will be seen playing the role of a paratrooper in Bull that is inspired by real-life events, from the life of Brigadier Bulsara. The makers have announced that Bull will be released in theatres on April 7, 2023. The film is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series in collaboration with Amar Butala and Garima Mehta of Guilty By Association.

Update On Bull Release Date

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)