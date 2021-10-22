Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a sequel to the 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli. The upcoming movie stars Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari in the lead and these fabulous four are all set to tickle your funny bone. Helmed by debutant Varun V Sharma, the teaser highlights Saif and Rani’s reunion after 12 years and they are set to entertain us as Bunty and Babli, respectively. But this time there’s one more pair of Bunty and Babli and that’s played by Siddhant and Sharvari. Looks like this Aditya Chopra produced film is going to be a laughter riot.

Watch The Teaser Of Bunty Aur Babli Below:

