In a shocking turn of events, Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday (December 8). Reportedly, 14 people were on board when the chopper crashed and 11 are said to have lost their lives. After the accident, CDS General was rushed to a military hospital but could not survive. Now, apart from politicians, many Bollywood stars also mourned the loss of the Chief on social media. Sunny Deol, Yami Gautam, and more offered condolences. Check it out. CDS General Bipin Rawat Dies in IAF Helicopter Crash in Tamil Nadu, Wife Madhulika Rawat Among 12 Others Dead in The Crash.

Sunny Deol

सीडीएस श्री बिपिन रावत सवार हेलीकॉप्टर के दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने की दुखद खबर सुनके बहुत आघात पहुंचा। मैं ईश्वर से इस दुर्घटना में शहीद हुए सभी जवानों की आत्मा की शांति की प्रार्थना करता हूं और जनरल रावत जी के सकुशल और स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूँ। 🙏🏻🇮🇳🪖 — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) December 8, 2021

Yami Gautam

An extremely sad day for our country. We are still trying to process this shocking news. Our deepest condolences 🙏🏻 🇮🇳 https://t.co/RuDtFXmAE7 — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) December 8, 2021

Tamannaah Bhatia

Extremely saddened on hearing about the tragic death of CDS General #BipinRawat, Mrs. Madhulika Rawat and 11 army personnel. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/12FSEdoQ2H — Tamannaa h Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) December 8, 2021

Chitrangda Singh

Distraught at how the horrible plane crash in Tamil Nadu unfolded. My heartfelt condolences to the brave families of our men in uniforms. Sending prayers & strength to the families of CDS Bipin Rawat Ji & all the Jawans who were onboard. Jai Hind! 🙏🙏🪖🇮🇳 — Chitrangda Singh (@IChitrangda) December 8, 2021

Anupam Kher

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)