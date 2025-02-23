Vicky Kaushal’s film Chhaava continues its impressive box office run, witnessing a significant surge in collections on its ninth day. Released on February 14, the historical drama saw a remarkable jump from INR 24.03 crore on day eight to INR 44.10 crore on day nine, bringing its total domestic earnings to INR 293.41 crore. With this strong momentum, the film is now on the verge of crossing the INR 300 crore mark in India. What Is ‘Chhaava’ Movie Age Rating? Videos of Kids From Theatres Watching Vicky Kaushal’s Film Go Viral – Are Children Allowed To Watch U/A 16+ Rated Movies?

‘Chhaava’ Movie Collection

'CHHAAVA' IS A BOXOFFICE TSUNAMI... #Chhaava unleashes its power and fury on its second Saturday, sees 83.52% growth... Records the SECOND HIGHEST *second Saturday* numbers of all time... Yes, you read it right! That's not all, the *second Saturday* numbers of #Chhaava are… pic.twitter.com/jxis6pyWg5 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 23, 2025

