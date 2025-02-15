Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's Chhaava, a biopic on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, has made an incredible impact at box office with a strong opening. The film, which has garnered mixed to positive reviews, is particularly praised for Vicky's powerful performance. On its opening day, Chhaava earned INR 33 crore, marking Vicky's biggest box-office debut to date. The excitement surrounding the film is palpable, with fans across the country expressing their admiration in unique ways. Videos of fans pouring milk and performing aarti on the film's poster have gone viral, showcasing their fervent devotion. In one video, fans chant "Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj ki Jai," while another from Hyderabad shows fans performing aarti and breaking a coconut, chanting "Har Har Mahadev". ‘Chhaava’ Box Office Day 1: Vicky Kaushal’s Historical Drama Earns INR 31 Crore, Marks His Best Opening Ever and Tops Bollywood Historicals – Reports.

Vicky Kaushal Shares Video of Fans Celebrating His Film 'Chhaava'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Fans Go Crazy Over Vicky Kaushal's 'Chaava' Movie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

