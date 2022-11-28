The makers of Cirkus have dropped the upcoming film’s teaser video that features the entire cast. Ranveer Singh promises double dose of entertainment with his dual role in the Rohit Shetty directorial that also stars Pooja Hegde, Johnny Lever, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Mishra among others. The makers even confirmed that the trailer of the film will be unveiled on December 2. Cirkus: Makers Drop First Look Of Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Others Ahead Of Its Trailer Launch (View Motion Poster).

Watch Cirkus Teaser Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

