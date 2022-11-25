The makers of Cirkus have dropped the first look of the film’s actors through a quirky motion poster. They have unveiled Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, Sanjay Mishra and others’ characters in Rohit Shetty’s film. This is indeed the best treat for the audience ahead of the film’s trailer launch, which is happening next week. Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus To Clash With Tiger Shroff’s Ganapath Part 1 at Box Office on Christmas 2022!

Cirkus Motion Poster

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

