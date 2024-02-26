Crakk–Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa! is touted to be ‘first-ever extreme sports action film in India’. However, the film failed to impress the audience. Crakk has not even raked in Rs 10 crore by its opening weekend. On its third day since hitting theatres, the film starring Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal has collected Rs 8.81 crore. Crakk–Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa Review: Critics Call Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal and Amy Jackson’s Action Film ‘Messy’.

Crakk Movie Collections

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

