Crakk – Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa! is the sports action film that hit the big screens today, February 23. Starring Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi, Arjun Rampal and Amy Jackson in the leading roles, the film has failed to leave the critics impressed. Some said it ‘lacks narrative depth’, ‘unconvincing’, ‘messy’ and so on. Take a look at the reviews shared by critics on Aditya Datt directorial: Crakk Movie Review: Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal's Action-Packed Ambitions Crash Due to Its Inept Execution.

Hindustan Times – It's evident that Crakk isn't just calling all adrenaline junkies to enjoy the kick, but it wishes to cater to that particular niche who has a penchant for these extreme sports and action. However, it gets overboard in the process, and goes off track at many places.

Film Companion – Crakk is needlessly convoluted, long and self-sabotaging. The dubbing of Jammwal, Jackson and Fatehi is so awry that it looks like they’re lip-syncing songs rather than dialogue.

Times of India – Daredevils evading swinging wrecking balls, escaping deadly hounds, etc., are captured well. However, the constant barrage of stunts can feel overwhelming, overshadowing the plot.

Watch The Trailer Of Crakk Movie Below:

Scroll.in – For an action movie, Crakk does not have enough pulse-racing sequences, and the ones that there are remain at a cartoonish level. Jammwal’s physical prowess is awe-inspiring, but he sorely lacks in the acting department, so weeping over a murdered brother or pacifying worried parents is beyond him.

Times Now – The action in Crakk is frantic and messy, thanks to the shoddy editing. Much of the dialogue for the majority of the minor characters is dubbed over and often doesn't match.

DNA – The movie manages to hold your attention right from the opening sequence, but sadly, as time progresses, it descends into being an ill-made mashup of Death Race, Luck, and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

