Sohum Shah's highly-anticipated film Crazxy finally hit the big screens on Friday (February 28). The movie marks the actor's second release after his 2018 cult Tumbbad. Written and directed by Girish Kohli, the Hindi thriller revolves around the story of a successful surgeon Abhimanyu Sood (Shah) who finds himself in a chaotic situation after receiving a mysterious phone call. The film also stars Nimisha Sajayan, Tinnu Anand and Shipa Shukla in key roles. Based on the majority reviews, the Sohum Shah-starrer has left the critics impressed. ‘Crazxy’ Trailer: Sohum Shah’s Flawed Father Faces His ‘Worst Day’ of His Life in Desperate Race To Save His Daughter (Watch Video).

Critics who have watched Crazxy are blown away by Sohum Shah's performance in the film. On them wrote, "Sohum Shah carries the film single-handedly, doing full justice to his layered character—a brilliant surgeon, a terrible father, an abrasive man with a shot at redemption." Critics showered praise on the high-stakes plot of the thriller, stating that the film is packed with intensity, ensuring no moment is wasted, making for a great experience overall. Another critic ranked the movie above Tumbbad, calling it a must-watch. Check detailed reviews below.

Koimoi: "Crazxy is a unique cinematic experience proffered to us by writer-director Girish Kohli, who was one of the writers of Kesari. The shot-takings are a shade of gimmicky but necessary for such a craz(x)y thriller. The icing on this thriller cake is the social message about such specially-abled children and their unique positive attributes. Regardless of its commercial status, the film is a must-watch and comes in the category of movies as unique as Pushpak and A Wednesday! For me, it ranks much above Sohum’s Tumbbad."

Watch the Trailer of ‘Crazxy’:

Moneycontrol: "Crazxy remains an edge-of-the-seat thriller, ensuring that your popcorn box remains untouched simply because you are glued to the events on the screen. Shouldering a film in which the protagonist appears in virtually every frame could be a daunting proposition for any actor. But in this trial by fire, Sohum Shah comes out aces, aided by fine direction, a taut screenplay, and crisp editing. Engaging, raw, tense, and bold in its storytelling, it proves that a strong script towers above everything else. Sohum Shah and Girish Kohli deserve accolades for introducing something refreshingly new to Hindi cinema."

Times of India: "Sohum Shah carries the film single-handedly, doing full justice to his layered character—a brilliant surgeon, a terrible father, an abrasive man with a shot at redemption. With its Tarantinoesque blend of tension, style, raw intensity, and a homage to Amitabh Bachchan, Crazxy pushes boundaries and is a must-watch for its bold storytelling and character study."

Times Now: "Words are not enough to praise Sohum, who proved his mettle years ago. He deserves solo scripts like this and more. Carrying the weight of an emotional ex-wife, a demanding girlfriend, a scary criminal, a khadoos boss and a nervous assistant—all on the worst day of his life—he shines as Abhimanyu. All said, Crazxy is a Sohum Shah spectacle. If you are a fan of his craft or a movie buff craving a different cinematic experience, this is worth considering." ‘Crazxy’ Song ‘Goli Maar Bheje Mein’: Sohum Shah Collabs With Rakhi Sawant and Poonam Pandey For This Fun Reprisal of ‘Satya’ Track (Watch Video).

