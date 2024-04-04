Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon's heist comedy film has garnered a favourable response from audiences since its release. With a budget of Rs 40 crores, the film has managed to surpass expectations, earning Rs 44.42 crore in India alone by its sixth day in theatres. Crew Box Office Collection Day 6: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, Tabu's Film Garners Rs 82.58 Crore Worldwide.

Crew BO Collection In India

#Crew continues its dominance at urban centres… Biz should witness a spike over the weekend, starting Friday evening onwards… A strong Weekend 2 is on the cards. [Week 1] Fri 10.28 cr, Sat 10.87 cr, Sun 11.45 cr, Mon 4.52 cr, Tue 4 cr, Wed 3.30 cr. Total: ₹ 44.42 cr. #India… pic.twitter.com/S1CSe13Oo8 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 4, 2024

