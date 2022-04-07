Dasvi stars Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur, Yami Gautam Dhar in the lead. The film directed by Tushar Jalota is loosely inspired by Lalu Prasad Yadav-Rabri Devi story. However, this political satire, which is currently streaming on Netflix and JioCinema, has opened to mixed response from critics. Although the performances of the lead actors have been praised, the narrative has turned out to be bland for many. Let’s take a look at some of the reviews below. Dasvi Movie Review: Nimrat Kaur Steals the Show in Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam Dhar's Barely Funny Political Satire (LatestLY Exclusive).

Firstpost – Snapshots laid over a single song – this is a formula commercial Indian cinema has used for decades to portray a hero and heroine meeting and falling in love when a script does not view her as anything more than his “love interest”. It is odd that Jalota would use the same narrative device to depict the evolution of a woman whose actions are pivotal to Dasvi’s plotline.

Times of India – The intent is right and the performances sincere, however, the setting and storytelling gets way too far-fetched and caricaturish to keep you engaged. Everyone behaves like they are in a poorly scripted play that relies heavily on forced humour.

India Today – Dasvi makes a statement on the importance of education. However, the narrative goes haywire mid-way. The writers - Ritesh Shah, Suresh Nair and Sandeep Laeyzell - could have done a better job. They ended up making the characters look caricaturish to create maximum impact. But, it backfired.

News18 – One would be tempted to give Dasvi a little concession, because it is a spoof, although it could have been more evenly tempered, and paid greater care to performances.

