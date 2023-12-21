Deepika Padukone makes a splash as Bisleri's inaugural global ambassador in the invigorating #DrinkItUp Campaign. She will now represent the brand prominently. In the advertisement, Padukone gracefully dances to a modern adaptation of 'Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Baba,' celebrating the pristine refreshment of Bisleri water. This engaging campaign is directed by filmmaker Prakash Verma of Nirvana Films. Fighter Song 'Ishq Jaisa Kuch': Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Second Single Promises Plenty of Hotness and Sizzle! (Watch Promo Video).

Deepika Padukone Roped In As Bisleri's First Global Brand Ambassador:

