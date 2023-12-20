Following the success of the first song "Sher Khul Gaye," the film Fighter, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, is gearing up to unveil a mesmerising second new romantic track called "Ishq Jaisa Kuch" on December 22. This fresh track boasts infectious beats, offering a vibrant and fresh sound ideal for a perfect New Year party vibe. It's not just about the beats; the song exudes a sizzling and steamy energy, adding to its appeal. Fighter Second Song ‘Ishq Jaisa Kuch’ Featuring Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone’s Steamy Romance To Release on December 22; Check New Poster!.

Have You Checked Out The Promo Video Of 'Ishq Jaisa Kuch' Track Yet?

