Bollywood's power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted at the Mumbai airport on January 14 morning and found themselves indulging in a fun banter with the paparazzi. In a video doing rounds on the internet, Ranveer and Deepika were seen walking out of the arrival terminal, and as they boarded their car, preparing to leave, a photographer offered to dance to Deepika's upcoming movie Fighter's song "Sher Khul Gaye". The video captures the guy flaunting his dance skills, with Deepika and Ranveer enthusiastically rooting for him. The couple even joined in for the hookstep of the song, sharing a fun moment with the pumped-up photographer. Deepika exchanged a friendly handshake with the paparazzi, who expressed his excitement for Fighter's trailer. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter hits the theatres on January 25. Fighter: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Film Trailer to Premiere Exclusively at Inox On January 15 at THIS TIME (View Post).

Take a Look at the Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@snehzala)

