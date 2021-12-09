Deepika Padukone is one of the fittest stars in Bollywood. She often takes it to Instagram to share her workout video. But while many may think that she works out to stay fit, Deepika has revealed the real reason behind her working out. In a cute video, she says that she exercises so that she can have cake later.

Check Out The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)