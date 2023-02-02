Deepika Padukone’s sister Anisha Padukone has turned a year older today (February 2). On the occasion of her baby sister’s birthday, the actress shared the sweetest message for her on Instagram. The note read, “If you have nothing in life but a loving sister, you are richer than you know”. Deepika Padukone and Anisha Padukone Twin in Black for Their Dinner Outing (View Pics).

Deepika Padukone’s Birthday Post For Anisha Padukone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

