The Padukone sisters were photographed together last evening outside a restaurant in Mumbai. Deepika Padukone and Anisha Padukone, who twinned in black outfits for their dinner outing, were all smiles as their happily flaunted siblings love. Well, these two never fail to set sibling goals. Take a look at their pictures below: Pics Of Deepika Padukone With Anisha Padukone From 83 Special Screening Give Us Major Sibling Goals!

The Padukone Sisters

Deepika Padukone and Anisha Padukone (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Twinning In Black

Deepika Padukone and Anisha Padukone (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Cheers To Sisterhood

Deepika Padukone and Anisha Padukone (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)