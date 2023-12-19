Sanjana Sanghi thrilled fans by confirming her return for Dhak Dhak 2, the sequel to Tarun Dudeja's directorial starring Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The movie is produced by Taapsee Pannu. Sanghi's announcement solidified her reprisal of the role, generating buzz among audiences eagerly anticipating the sequel's continuation. The cast's return and Sanghi's confirmation added anticipation for another exhilarating installment in this road trip saga. Dhak Dhak Movie Review: Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjana Sanghi Are Endearing In This Sweet Joy Ride (LatestLY Exclusive).

See Sanjana Sanghi's Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjana Sanghi (@sanjanasanghi96)

