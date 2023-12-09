Dharmendra, who celebrated his 88th birthday on December 8, extended a heartfelt thank you to all his fans and friends for the warm wishes and gifts he received across India. In a video posted from his home, he was seen wearing a saafa and holding a flower pot gifted by fans, sends blessings to his well-wishers and blowing a kiss to the camera. As soon as he shared this video, Jackie Shroff conveyed respect and love, Deanne Panday wrote, 'We love you Dharam papa,' and daughter Esha Deol shared affectionate emojis to express her feelings. Dharmendra Turns 88! Sunny Deol and Esha Deol Share Heartwarming Posts for Their 'Darling Papa' on His Birthday (View Pics).

Dharmendra Shares Sweet Video On His Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)