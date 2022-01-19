Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday's film Gehraiyaan is making all the right kinds of noises. The titled track from the film which was first released with the trailer has gone viral on the internet. #Gehraiyaan has been trending on Insta where people are posting different videos on the song with the hashtag. Dia Mirza also made a beautiful video on the song that is now going viral. She is seen dressed in a casual avatar on a beach while she twirls gracefully on the song.

