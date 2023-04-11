Neetu Kapoor was recently in the news, thanks to her cryptic post on marriage, which many felt was an indirect dig at Ranbir Kapoor's ex Katrina Kaif. Now, Kat's mother, Suzanne Turquotte also dropped a post on Instagram which fans are sure is an indirect response to Neetu’s post. "Just because he dated you for 7 years, it doesn’t mean he will marry you. My uncle studied medicine for 6 years, now he is a DJ," Neetu Kapoor's viral post read. Well, seems like moms are at war. Did Neetu Kapoor Take a Dig at Ranbir Kapoor's Exes Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone With Her 'Joke' Insta Post? (View Pic).

Katrina Kaif's Mother Hits Back at Neetu Kapoor:

Neetu Kapoor's Cryptic Post:

