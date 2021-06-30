The 98-year-old actor, Dilip Kumar has been admitted to Hinduja hospital in Mumbai, after he complained of breathlessness. FYI, the legendary star was hospitalised earlier in the same hospital on June 6 due to episodes of breathlessness.

“He was admitted yesterday during the day due to breathlessness. Given his age and recent hospitalisation, the family decided to take him to the hospital as a precautionary measure. He is fine. He is in the ICU so that the doctors can monitor him," the hospital insider told PTI.

Check It Out:

#DilipKumar hospitalized after complaining of breathlessness, currently in ICU pic.twitter.com/xR9d4p9I6n — Megha Kejriwal (@MeghaKejriwal19) June 30, 2021

