Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is celebrating his 32nd birthday today (March 2). However, to make the day more special Disha Patani took to Instagram and shared a cute video of her rumoured beau Tiger and called him as her 'best friend'. In the clip, shared by Disha, the Baaghi actor can be seen giving a childish and sweet smile and its just unmissable. Tiger Shroff Birthday: BTS' Dynamite, Manike Mage Hithe - 3 Times The Young Actor Joined The Viral Trend And Killed It!

Check Out The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

