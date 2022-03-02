Tiger Shroff is perhaps one of those actors who has utilised the time during the lockdown in a constructive way. He has not only signed movies but also groomed his singing career. The guy has already released more than two singles, the recent one being a Punjabi number with Mouni Roy. The dance visuals are insane. But in the midst of all that, the actor did indulge in some trending topics. The actor also became one of the many people to ride the viral trends of several videos. Check out these three videos of the actor dancing on these songs and killing it! Tiger Shroff Birthday Special: 10 Stunt Videos Of The Actor That Prove He Is The Rambo Of Bollywood.

A Dynamite performance

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

The Sri-Lankan sensation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

The Dilbar mix

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

We wonder if Tiger Shroff would do yet another video on a viral trend to celebrate his birthday today. If yes, we can't wait to watch him move to the beats. Tiger has a lot of movies in the offing from Ganpath to Heropanti and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan among others.

