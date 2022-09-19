The much-awaited campus comedy film, Doctor G starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh as the leads now has a release date. As today, the makers of the flick dropped a new poster along with announcing that the Anubhuti Kashyap's directorial will release at the cinema halls on October 14. Doctor G: Ayushmann Khurrana Begins Shooting for His Forthcoming Anubhuti Kashyap’s Directorial (View Pics).

