Farhan Akhtar surprised everyone by announcing Don 3. The Internet had a mixed reaction to his official announcement. After Ranveer Singh, speculations are Kiara Advani will play the leading lady in the film. Recently, she was snapped outside Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment office in Mumbai. Don 3 Teaser: Ranveer Singh Steps into Shah Rukh Khan’s Shoes as He Says ‘Main Hoon Don’ (Watch Video)

Check Out Filmfare Post Here:

As per the buzz around, speculations are rife that #KiaraAdvani will step into the shoes of #PriyankaChopraJonas in #Don3 opposite #RanveerSingh. 💯 pic.twitter.com/NzKhrwLGsG — Filmfare (@filmfare) August 9, 2023

