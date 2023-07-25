New poster from Dream Girl 2 was unveiled today, and it features Ayushmann Khurrana in dual avatar. The actor in the picture can be seen as Pooja donning traditional outfit whereas we also get a glimpse of his manly character from the movie. The release date of Dream Girl 2 is August 25, 2023. It was originally scheduled to be released on July 7, 2023, but was postponed due to the extensive VFX work required for the film. The flick is directed by Sameer Sharma and produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms.Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana Shares New Poster Of Highly Anticipated Sequel, Movie To Release on August 25!

Dream Girl 2 Poster:

View this post on Instagram

