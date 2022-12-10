Drishyam 2 continues to stay rock-solid at the box office. The film starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna will soon hit Rs 200 crore mark. Well, as of now,, the total collection of Drishyam 2 stands at Rs 198.92 crore in its fourth week. Drishyam 2 Movie Review: Ajay Devgn's Vijay Salgaonkar Returns in This Brittle Remake of the Mohanlal-Starrer (LatestLY Exclusive).

Drishyam 2 Box Office Update:

#Drishyam2 jumps on [fourth] Fri, despite multiple films arriving in cinemas… [Fourth] Fri is HIGHER than [third] Thu [1.84 cr]… Will hit DOUBLE CENTURY today… [Week 4] Fri 2.62 cr. Total: ₹ 198.92 cr. #India biz. Being screened at 1448 cinemas / 1784 screens in Week 4. pic.twitter.com/fC4QbNoYrw — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 10, 2022

