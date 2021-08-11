Dulquer Salmaan's thriller movie with R Balki adds more names to its cast apart from Sunny Deol. Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary too have been confirmed. It is expected to release in early 2022.

SUNNY DEOL - DULQUER SALMAAN IN BALKI'S NEW FILM... #SunnyDeol, #DulquerSalmaan, #PoojaBhatt and #ShreyaDhanwanthary to star in director R Balki's new film [not titled yet]... A thriller, the film is expected to release in early 2022. pic.twitter.com/gpW0G10iX0 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 11, 2021

