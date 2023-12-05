Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki trailer dropped on December 5, titled 'Drop 4' and it's already tugging at heartstrings. The Rajkumar Hirani-directorial tells the story of four friends yearning for a better life beyond their Indian shores. While the trailer is a heartwarming mix of emotions, fans are particularly buzzing about Vicky Kaushal's character, speculating that he might not make it to London and meet a tragic end. Netizens are even calling his potential demise the most emotional scene in Dunki, based on glimpses in the trailer. With all this anticipation, the film is set to hit theaters on December 21. Dunki Drop 4 Is Trailer! Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu's Daredevil Act to Leave India and Go Abroad Will Give You Goosebumps in This Rajkumar Hirani Directorial (Watch Video).

'Wrenching Feeling'

Found my reason to watch #Dunki!! Have you found yours? (also a wrenching feeling that #VickyKaushal gonna be that one staple character in a #RajkumarHirani film who gets sacrificed/left behind this time!!) -----#DunkiDrop4 #ShahRukhKhan #TaapseePannu pic.twitter.com/HbEaXHZhGt — Mimansa Shekhar (@mimansashekhar) December 5, 2023

'Suicide'

Vicky kaushal suicide karega yaha,phir SRK decide karega sabko London leke jaane ka...phir start hogi journey.... 💥💥🔥🔥#DunkiTrailer #DunkiDrop4 pic.twitter.com/7TVGY7Z37L — ਵਿਰਾਜ ਸਿੰਘ 🔱 (@ViraajSingh23) December 5, 2023

OMG

Vicky Kaushal hain ye#DunkiTrailer — SRKian Tawhid (@SrkianTawhid) December 5, 2023

Sad

This is Vicky kaushal — faiz🇮🇳 (@Faiz__4) December 5, 2023

'Vicky Death Scene'

Vicky kaushal Death scene.. Will be the most emotional point.. — Meri (@LeBurnol) December 5, 2023

