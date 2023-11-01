Shah Rukh Khan's fans are in for a treat as Dunki's teaser is all set to release on the occasion of his birthday. Now, as per HT, the time at which Dunki teaser will be unveiled is out! Yes apparently, SRK's film's first glimpse will be out at 11 AM IST on November 2. The much-awaited movie is helmed by Rajkumar Hirani and stars Taapsee Pannu as female lead. Dunki Teaser: From Runtime to Reveal Date, All We Know About Promos of Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani's Upcoming Film.

Dunki Teaser to Drop on November 2 at THIS Time:

Exclusive: Dunki teaser to drop at this time on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday tomorrowhttps://t.co/zkeMCevaHX — HT Entertainment (@htshowbiz) November 1, 2023

