Ek Villain Returns has came up with a very slow and steady collection after Day 4 of running in theatres. The flick stars John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria in key roles. Earlier, the movie arrived on the big screens on July 29. The action-thriller movie has collected Rs 26.56 crore after Day 4. Ek Villain Returns Box Office Collection Day 3: John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria’s Film Collects a Total of Rs 23.54 Crore!

Check Out The Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)